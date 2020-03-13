Hawaii Pacific Health now limiting visitors

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The healthcare industry is also taking extraordinary steps to protect it’s patients.
Starting Friday, Hawaii Pacific Heath Medical Centers will begin new visitor restrictions for all inpatient areas.
Only two designated visitors will be allowed per patient.
For pediatric patients, no adult will be allowed to visit if they have respiratory symptoms – like a cough. Also, no one under the age of 12 will be allowed to visit – including siblings.
HPH covers Kapiolani Medical Center, Pali Momi, Straub and Wilcox on Kauai.