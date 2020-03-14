Hawaii men’s volleyball team makes bittersweet return home

The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team landed in Hawaii on Friday afternoon, making an emotion return back home after having its season cut short.

The Rainbow Warriors flew from LAX, where they were set to take on CSUN in a pair of games. It would have been their first Big West Conference games of the 2020 season.

When the team arrived back on campus on Friday, it also spontaneously honored its seniors in Rado Parapunov, Colton Cowell, Patrick Gasman and James Anastassiades.

On Thursday, the NCAA announced that it was cancelling its winter and spring championships due to COVID-19 concerns. Earlier on Friday, the Big West announced that it would cancel its winter and spring seasons for the same reason. This effectively ends UH’s 2020 season at 15-1.

Hawaii finished the 2019 season as the NCAA runner-up after a loss to Long Beach State in the 2019 national championship game. The ‘Bows entered the 2020 season determined to return to the finals and win it this time around. After this week’s developments, they will not get that opportunity.

Also on Friday, the NCAA announced that it would give eligibility relief to athletes in spring sports. At this time, the specifics of it are not known. Additionally, Dave Matlin told KHON2’s Ren Clayton that the option of taking on more scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year would be a challenge for a financially strapped UH.

Stay with KHON2 as this story will be updated.