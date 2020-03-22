Hawaii Marine tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2)– A Marine assigned to U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific (MARFORPAC), Camp H.M. Smith, HI, has tested positive for COVID-19, the first such positive test for the Marine Corps in Hawaii.

The Marine returned Friday from training and annual leave on the U.S. mainland, and proceeded to Tripler Army Medical Center with symptoms of COVID-19 infection. The Marine was treated and discharged that same day, and is in quarantine in off-base quarters.

The Marine Corps is committed to ensure the health protection of our force and family members while also protecting the local communities.

They will continue to monitor the situation and coordinate with U.S. health agencies.