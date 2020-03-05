Leahi Hospital considered for quarantine facility in COVID-19 preparedness

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Lieutenant Governor Green says he is putting together a robust team in the case the virus reaches the state.

Leahi Hospital is being considered as a quarantine facility, especially for those traveling or homeless and cannot isolate themselves inside their own homes.

“Leahi is a consideration. We have seen the facility and respect all of what they do. So we’re going to make the best decision to keep people safely away from other populations,” said Lt. Gov. Green, who is the Hawaii COVID-19 Healthcare Liaison.

Green says military facilities could also be an option.

KHON2 found that an individual quarantined in Pearl Harbor earlier this year in 2020. The person did not have the virus.

Green also says that this scenario would be for those who are positive and with minor symptoms. Acute cases would be treated at one of the bigger hospitals.

He says he’s meeting with them all to address preparedness needs.