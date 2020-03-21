Hawaii Island Police arrest suspects for allegedly robbing stores closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

HILO (KHON2) – Hawaiʻi Island Police have arrested eight individuals involved in two separate incidents reported Thursday at the Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo.

Three of the individuals are adult men and five are minors.

The adults are 21-year-old Troy Kuhns-Lono of Volcano, 20-year-old Shon Sare of Keaau, and 18-year-old Hayden Bruce of Keaau.

On Thursday around 3:00 p.m., South Hilo Patrol officers responded to a report of a burglary in-progress within a department store located within the Prince Kuhio Plaza.

It was reported that a male suspect had forcibly broken a plate glass window to the establishment and entered the store, which was closed for business.

Upon entering the store, the male suspect was confronted by store employees. The suspect left the store and fled on foot.

The store was currently closed due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, police received a report from another department store at the Prince Kuhio Plaza involving three males stealing clothes and fleeing the areas.

A witness contacted police and provided a description of the individuals, the vehicle they were operating, as well as the direction of travel.

A short time later, officers located the vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted, and the eight individuals were arrested and transported to the Hilo Police Station.

The five minors were processed, and four of them were then released to the custody of their guardians. The fifth minor was arrested on an outstanding juvenile arrest warrant and transferred to the custody of juvenile probation.

The adult suspects, Kuhns-Lono, Sare, and Bruce, remain in police custody pending investigation.