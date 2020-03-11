Hapalua postponed due to coronavirus concerns

The organizers of the Hapalua have decided to postpone the race due to coronavirus concerns. They have considered the well-being of their staff and volunteers among the reasons for the move after the World Health Organization declared Covid-19 a pandemic.

The race draws, according to the organizers, 40% of participants from outside of Hawaii and has an international aspect.

The organizers are working with the city of Honolulu to reschedule the race, possibly in the fall. If rescheduling in 2020 is not a possibility, entries will be deferred to 2021 at no additional charge.