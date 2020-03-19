Hana Highway (Route 360) between Kaupakalua Road and Hana Town now restricted to local traffic

HONOLULU (KHO2N) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) informs the traveling public that Hana Highway (Route 360) between Kaupakalua Road and Hana Town is restricted to local traffic until further notice beginning March 18, 2020.

The local access restriction is being put in place to address access and congestion concerns due to roadwork and vehicles along the two-lane highway.

HDOT is installing slope stabilization measures on Route 360 near Papaaea Road that requires a 24-hour lane closure.