Hale Koa Hotel temporarily closes in response to outbreak

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hale Koa Hotel will temporarily close to ensure the health of service members and their families during the pandemic.

According to the company, guests will be asked to return to their home station as soon as they can make the necessary travel arrangements.

“We are waiving any cancellation or early departure fees for reservations during this time,” said Hale Koa Hotel in a statement.

There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at the hotel.

Hale Koa will continue to accept reservations for new arrivals after April 15.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with the state of Hawaii’s mandates and will make a determination to reopen when it is safe for our guests and staff.”