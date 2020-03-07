Grocery delivery service Instacart adjusts to coronavirus worries

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Instacart is adjusting to the coronavirus scare.

The grocery delivery service announced that it has rolled out a new feature called “leave at my door delivery.”

It gives customers the option to have an order left by their door during a designated time frame instead of having an in-person hand-off.

Instacart says it’s been testing the feature recently — but decided to go ahead and roll it out because of “increased demand” in recent days.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story