Grocery delivery service Instacart adjusts to coronavirus worries

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Instacart is adjusting to the coronavirus scare.
The grocery delivery service announced that it has rolled out a new feature called “leave at my door delivery.”
It gives customers the option to have an order left by their door during a designated time frame instead of having an in-person hand-off.
Instacart says it’s been testing the feature recently — but decided to go ahead and roll it out because of “increased demand” in recent days.
