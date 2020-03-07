Grocery delivery service Instacart adjusts to coronavirus worries

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Instacart is adjusting to the coronavirus scare.

The grocery delivery service announced that it has rolled out a new feature called “leave at my door delivery.”

It gives customers the option to have an order left by their door during a designated time frame instead of having an in-person hand-off.

Instacart says it’s been testing the feature recently — but decided to go ahead and roll it out because of “increased demand” in recent days.