Governor on essential services: Schools, cargo, gas, banks, groceries and more

While many types of businesses are being ordered to close or scale back, the governor says other industries are considered “essential services” and are to stay open, including schools.

“Our schools are important. There are many cascading impacts of closing schools,” Ige said. “We believe that having schools that practice appropriate social distancing methods to create a safe and stable learning environment for our children is very important in this time for our entire community.”

Though state public schools are currently on spring break, the governor said when they come back into session soon, more health and social distancing steps will be in place.

Other essential services the governor directed to continue operating include grocery stores, gas stations, cargo carriers, wholesalers, banks, pharmacies, telecoms and utilities and other critical infrastructure.