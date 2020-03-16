Gov. Ige: Spring break for public schools extended, classes to resume on March 30

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Governor David Ige announced that all public schools in the State of Hawaii will have their spring break extended by one week.

Students are expected to resume class on March 30.

This includes all public schools, charter schools, track schools, A+, and early learning classrooms. Federally funded Head Start and Pre-Plus will also be following the State’s lead and closing. State officials will be monitoring the situation and making further announcements in the weeks ahead.

“Extending spring break is a precaution that we need to take. We know many parents who are working parents will be facing childcare issues. We hope that employers in Hawaii will consider making alternate work arrangements for parents such as teleworking so they can stay home with their children if possible,” said Senate Vice President and Education Chair Michelle Kidani.