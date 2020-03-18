Gov. Ige lays out plan for ’15 Days to Slow the Spread of COVID-19′

Hawaii Governor David Ige implemented his plan for “15 Days to Slow the Spread of COVID-19.” Among the list of implementations are:
- Bars and Clubs should close, adjust operations to pick up and/or delivery
- State is working to halt evictions for nonpayment of rent
- Social gatherings should be limited to 10 people, including bars, clubs, restaurants and religious facilities
- Thermal screening will begin soon for all passengers arriving to Hawaii, beginning with cruise ships, airports following thereafter
- Visitors are urged to postpone travel plans to Hawaii for at least 30 days
- Instruction in schools are still expected to resume on March 30
- All state parks will close
- People are discouraged from visiting care homes
- Nonessential travel is banned for state workers
- Utilities are working to ensure that water, gas, phone services and electricity will not be shut off