HONOLULU (KHON) — In a news conference, Governor David Ige and Department of Health officials confirmed Hawaii’s first case of COVID-19.
The person infected is a Hawaii resident who was a passenger aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked on Oahu in late February. As of now, there have been 21 cases of coronavirus from the cruise ship.
Stay with us on air and online as we continue to update this story.
- Gov. Ige confirms first case of coronavirus in Hawaii
- Teen arrested for allegedly asking witnesses if he should harm a 58-year-old man
- Wind advisory in effect for all Hawaiian Islands until March 7
- 92 years of lei: selecting the 2020 Lei Day Court
- Costco suspends free food samples amid coronavirus outbreak