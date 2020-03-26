Live Now
GALLERY: What Oahu’s landmarks look like amid stay-at-home order

Coronavirus
Waikiki Beach is free of tourists and residents alike after stay-at-home order implemented.

  • The parking lot of Makapu’u Lighthouse trail is completely empty, gates locked.
  • The University of Hawaii is empty amid the coronavirus pandemic.
  • The streets of Waikiki are abandoned and empty amid the stay-at-home order.
