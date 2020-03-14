Forty-five tested negative, 2 confirmed for coronavirus in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center has updated its numbers.
As of March 13, 2:30 p.m. 45 people who were under investigation tested negative, seven are under investigation currently pending results, and 27 are self-monitoring with the Department of Health supervision. Of those who are self-monitoring, 24 are on Oahu and three are on Maui.
There has only been two confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hawaii.
Below is the terminology used to describe COVID-19 related situations:
Presumptive Positive: A presumptive positive result is when a patient has tested positive by a public health laboratory, but results are pending confirmation at CDC. For public health purposes, a presumptive positive result using the CDC test is treated as a positive.
Confirmed: Meets CDC criteria and positive test result received from a certified laboratory.
Person Under Investigation (PUI): Meets CDC criteria for investigation and testing pending.
Quarantine: Individuals are required to remain in a designated location and separated from others. They are actively monitored by the Department of Health staff. Quarantine is enforceable by law.
Monitoring: Individuals voluntarily remain at home and refrain from work, school, gathering places, and public transit. They communicate daily with the Department of Health staff.
- St. Patrick’s Day Cocktail Inspiration from Lulu’s Waikiki
- What’s Up Weekend
- All eight Sunshine Markets will be closed, Kauai officials say
- Carissa Moore wins WSL Challenger Series event in Australia
- Pelosi announces coronavirus aid deal