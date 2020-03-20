Former UH quarterback Bryant Moniz will ‘appreciate every day’ as new Moanalua offensive coordinator

As Bryant Moniz has been accepted a position to become the offensive coordinator for Moanalua under new head coach Vince Nihipali, the former University of Hawaii quarterback sees the post as an opportunity to give back.

Moniz threw for 75 touchdowns and 10,146 yards over his three year UH career from 2009 to 2011 before stints in the Arena Football League and CFL. But before playing in the college and professional ranks became a possibility, Moniz says he was molded by his childhood coaches. With the opportunity to direct the Na Menehune offense, Moniz wants to pay it forward by being another positive influence on players.

Hawaii quarterback Bryant Moniz (17) drops back to pass while playing against Louisiana Tech during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2010 in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner)

“It’s been a long time coming. Sports has always been a big part of my life — baseball as a young kid, soccer, I played a lot of sports,” he recalls. “I know the value of coaches in a kids’ life and the impact they can have on a young man’s development. I think all of it’s kind of led to this point. I’m excited to maybe be that light for the next generation and be a part of their journey.”

The position came after former Moanalua coach Savai’i Eselu left to become the new tight ends coach at San Diego State. Moniz takes the job at a time of major uncertainty due to COVID-19 concerns. It is unknown at this time if the 2020 football season will proceed as planned.

When the team eventually takes the field again, Moniz hopes the current moratorium teaches his players not to take anything lightly. And if they do, this current break will serve as a sobering reminder.

“One thing that the game has taught me is to never take it for granted,” he said. “I think that’s a lesson that all athletes can take right now with everything being cancelled, to just appreciate every day you get to step on that field and don’t take any of those days for granted. When you go out there and you’re not feeling it, you think about this time.

Kai Kamaja Jr. and his son Tristin, will assist Moniz as members of his offensive staff.

“Think about when you didn’t have a game to play. It’s only a loss if you don’t learn anything and I think this is a learning time for a lot of people.”