Forever 21 closes stores nationwide to help slow spread of COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Fashion retailer Forever 21 is closing all its stores nationwide in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to an email sent to customers Wednesday, stores are not planned to re-open until Mar. 30.

“Forever 21 cares deeply about our employees, customers and the community at large. In an effort to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19, we have decided to close our stores effective tonight.”

Forever 21 has locations in Ala Moana Center, Ka Makana Alii, and Pearlridge Center.