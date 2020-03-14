For 60 days, Spectrum will offer free broadband and Wi-Fi access for students

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Amid the public health concerns regarding the pandemic and the educational adjustments made nationwide, Spectrum will offer free broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 or college students.

This is only for those who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription.

Spectrum will partner with school districts to raise awareness of this program.

In addition, Spectrum will open its Wi-Fi hotspots across its footprint for public use, will not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus, and will waive late fees.