Food delivery service DoorDash to roll out out ‘no-contact delivery’ option

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Amid public health concerns regarding COVID-19, food delivery service app DoorDash will soon roll out new drop-off options for customers and its ‘Dashers.’

The company’s CEO said that customers who prefer a no-contact deliver can make the request in the delivery instructions.

The CEO also says that the company has begun distributing hand sanitizer and gloves to Dashers in affected areas.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have no reports of human illnesses that suggest COVID-19 can be transmitted by food or food packaging.