First Hawaiian Bank Pearlridge branch temporarily closed due to pandemic operations protocol

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First Hawaiian Bank Pearlridge Branch closes on Monday, March 16 due to the bank’s pandemic operations protocol.

Safe deposit box, ATM and night deposit services are still available.

Bank customers can consider going to the Pearl City Branch located at 890 Kamehameha Highway.

The Pearlridge branch that is temporarily closed until further notice is located at 98-1071 Moanalua Road in Aiea. The branch will let customers know when it reopens.