Fifth presumptive positive COVID-19 case announced on Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu officials announced that test results for one individual under investigation on Oahu came back positive for COVID-19 on March 14.

This brings up the total presumptive positive cases in Hawaii to five.

Hawaii’s first confirmed case is an adult male who had been on the Grand Princess and is currently in mild to moderate condition. The second case announced is an elderly adult of Oahu who had traveled from Washington State, fell ill, and traveled back to Hawaii. The patient is currently in serious condition.

On March 13, two more cases were announced by Kauai officials. According to the State, a visiting couple from the mainland arrived on Maui on March 2 and stayed at a hotel in Lahaina. On March 8, the couple then traveled to Kauai on Hawaiian Airlines flight 149 and reportedly stayed at the Kauai Marriot Resort, which is located in Lihue.

A press conference about this matter will be held by Hawaii Governor David Ige on Sunday, March 15, at 1 p.m.

Updates will be shared as information becomes available to us.