FESTPAC international festival has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 13th Festival of the Pacific Arts and Culture — or FESTPAC — has been postponed due to concerns of the coronavirus.

Hawaii was meant to host the event for 11 days in June 2020.

Festpac is a traveling festival hosted every four years by a different oceania country.

It would have been the first time Hawaii was to serve as host.

Event organizers say the event will be rescheduled for a later time.