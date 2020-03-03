FESTPAC international festival has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 13th Festival of the Pacific Arts and Culture — or FESTPAC — has been postponed due to concerns of the coronavirus.
Hawaii was meant to host the event for 11 days in June 2020.
Festpac is a traveling festival hosted every four years by a different oceania country.
It would have been the first time Hawaii was to serve as host.
Event organizers say the event will be rescheduled for a later time.
