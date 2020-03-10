Facts Not Fear: a panel of medical and travel experts discuss coronavirus

FAQs

How does the virus spread? According to the CDC, the virus was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province China. The first infections were linked to a live animal market, but the virus is now spreading from person-to-person.

Can coronavirus be spread through food? Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets. Currently there is no evidence to support transmission of coronavirus associated with food.

Am I at risk for coronavirus from a package shipped from China? In general, because of poor survivability of these coronaviruses on surfaces, there is likely very low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks at ambient temperatures. Coronaviruses are generally thought to be spread most often by respiratory droplets.

What are the symptoms of coronavirus? Current symptoms reported for patients with coronavirus have included mild to severe respiratory illness with fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

*These are abbreviated answers from the CDC’s FAQ page.

Travel

As of this writing, the following travel notices were active:

Widespread sustained (ongoing) transmission and restrictions on entry to the United States

The CDC recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to the nations listed below:

China (Level 3 Travel Health Notice)

Iran (Level 3 Travel Health Notice)

Widespread sustained (ongoing) transmission

The CDC recommends that travelers avoid all nonessential travel to the nations listed below:

South Korea (Level 3 Travel Health Notice)

Italy (Level 3 Travel Health Notice)

Sustained (ongoing) community transmission

The CDC recommends that older adults or those with chronic medical conditions consider postponing travel to the nations listed belwo:

Japan (Level 2 Travel Health Notice)

Risk of limited community transmission

The CDC recommends travelers practice usual precautions in the nations listed below:

Hong Kong (Level 1 Travel Health Notice)

Resources

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) website.

Cleaning and disinfection of households page.

Hawaii Pacific Health’s Coronavirus page.

Information on travel waivers.





