11 new cases of COVID-19; 2 community but not “widespread”

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health confirmed today that there are 11 new cases of coronavirus in the state, 10 on Oahu and 1 on Kauai, totaling 37 positive COVID-19 cases in Hawaii as of 12:00 pm today.

Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson confirmed that two of the cases show evidence of community spread, as they had no history of travel. However, the DOH stated there is no evidence of widespread community spread at this time.

Another case is the first report of an infected child in the state.

The DOH also confirmed that more than a thousand tests have been administered, but the exact number is still being compiled.

The island-by-island totals as of now:

Hawaii: 1

Oahu: 28

Kauai: 3

Maui: 5

Yesterday, the number of cases jumped by 10, including state senator Clarence Nishihara, actor Daniel Dae Kim, and a medical worker at Tripler Army Medical Center.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more details emerge.