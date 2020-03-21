Eight passengers allowed to leave the Maasdam cruise ship in Honolulu

A passenger shows a note from the World Dream cruise ship docked at Kai Tak cruise terminal in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. A Hong Kong official says more than 3,600 people on board the cruise ship that was turned away from a Taiwanese port will be quarantined until they are checked for a new virus. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Six Hawaii residents, and an injured female passenger and her spouse have been allowed to leave the Maasdam cruise ship docked at the Honolulu Harbor.

The eight passengers were processed by Customs and Border Protection agents. In addition, they underwent an enhanced medical screening which included a temperature reading, medical questionnaire review, and travel history verification.

Officials say that none of the eight passengers had a fever or displayed any symptoms. The asymptomatic Hawaii passengers have been directed to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arriving at their residence.

In addition, the injured passenger from Colorado, who had suffered a fractured leg, will see a medical specialist. She and her husband were screened as they left the ship. They also were directed to self-quarantine for 14 days or the duration of their stay here..

All other passengers and crew will not be able to leave the vessel.

“I am authorizing the Hawaii residents and the injured passenger to disembark,” said Governor Ige. “Allowing the Hawaii residents off the ship means they will avoid unnecessary air travel and reduces their risk of exposure to COVID-19. The woman with a fractured leg needs medical attention and therefore must be allowed off the boat.”

“HDOT is working to prevent the spread of the disease and is acutely aware that our state’s medical and other resources are at high risk of becoming overburdened during this crisis,” said Hawaii Department of Transportation Director Jade Butay.

The Maasdam arrived at Honolulu Harbor Pier 2 at 6:30 a.m. It has about 850 passengers onboard.

The Norwegian Jewel is scheduled to arrive Sunday, March 22. It has approximately 1,700 passengers on board.

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on either ship to date.

HDOT adheres to the U.S. Department of State global level 4 health advisory stating U.S. citizens should avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19. For additional information please click here.

Cruise ships are on a 30-day pause in operations that took effect March 14, 2020. Neither ship had originally planned to make Hawaii its final destination for passengers. The Norwegian Jewel had not planned to travel to the United States.

There are 16 cruise ships that have canceled scheduled visits to Hawaii during the 30-day suspension in operations. For information regarding the Cruise Lines International Association’s (CLIA) directive please click here.

For additional transportation-related information and resources, visit the HDOT COVID-19 webpage by clicking here.