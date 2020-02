HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state health department says there are now seven Hawaii residents who are self-monitoring at home for the Coronavirus.

These are individuals who have traveled to China but are not showing any signs or symptoms of the virus.

They are allowed to go home and are monitored by the health department.

KHON2 was the first to report earlier this week that there were six people being monitored here.

The health department now says there are seven.