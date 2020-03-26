Live Now
Mayor Caldwell, Hawaii Farm Bureau announce “Farm to Car” initiative to provide fresh produce amid stay at home order.

DOH reports 11 new cases, bringing state total to 106

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 11 new cases of coronavirus; 8 of the new cases were found on Oahu, 1 on Maui, and two cases of Hawaii residents who were identified outside of Hawaii. This brings the current state total to 106.

One of the new cases required hospitalization.

Here is the current breakdown of positive cases:
Hawaii County: 5
Honolulu: 77
Kauai: 5
Maui: 14
Unknown/Pending: 3
Hawaii residents identified outside of Hawaii: 2
Total: 106
Required Hospitalization: 7
Deaths: 0

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story