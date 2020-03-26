DOH reports 11 new cases, bringing state total to 106

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 11 new cases of coronavirus; 8 of the new cases were found on Oahu, 1 on Maui, and two cases of Hawaii residents who were identified outside of Hawaii. This brings the current state total to 106.

One of the new cases required hospitalization.

Here is the current breakdown of positive cases:

Hawaii County: 5

Honolulu: 77

Kauai: 5

Maui: 14

Unknown/Pending: 3

Hawaii residents identified outside of Hawaii: 2

Total: 106

Required Hospitalization: 7

Deaths: 0

