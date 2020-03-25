DOE schools to remain closed through April 30

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Education announced on Tuesday that schools will remain closed through April 30.

“The Hawaii State Department of Education will be aligning with the emergency orders directing residents statewide to remain at home and work from home through April 30,” a letter sent home to parents stated. “This means school facilities will be closed to students until at least April 30 and traditional in-school instruction is on hold until schools reopen.”

Students were previously scheduled to return to class on April 7.

In a video, Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto detailed the plans:

“I want to be clear: our public school system is open, but work is occurring using alternative means, maximizing our telework approach and finding new ways to stay connected with our students.”

Dr. Kishimoto also said the DOE will be sharing specific plans for the 10,000 eligible graduates by the end of the week.

With roughly 181,000 students, the statewide Hawaii School District is the 12th largest in the country.