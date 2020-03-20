DOE plans to implement distance learning when kids return from spring break

State Schools Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto says classes will resume on April 7. And essential functions will be done remotely. But she didn’t make it clear exactly that will look like because details are still in the works.

Kishimoto says it will be a combination of online learning and instruction packets that will be given to students. Different schools will be implementing distance learning in different ways.

Since some students do not have access to computers or the internet, those children will be getting instructional packets. Others will get a combination of both.

“We’re looking at instructional packets that can be delivered and made available so we can continue instruction. It certainly would not be to the extent of being in school for a full day, but it will involve teachers doing the planning process,” said Kishimoto.

Corey Rosenlee, president of the teachers union, Hawaii State Teachers Association, said, “Our schools should not open until we can basically prove that it’s an environment that is both healthy and safe for our keiki and for our teachers. As long as the legislature is still closed, as long as they’re still closing private schools and restaurants across the state, the same thing should apply to our public schools.”

He adds, if the teachers and students will be in the classrooms on April 7, the problem still exists of endangering the health and safety of teachers and students. So until DOE actually clarifies that, the union’s complaint with the labor board still stands.

KHON2 also asked about plans to provide childcare for the parents who are essential workers. Kishimoto says DOE is working with the counties on how that can be provided.

The DOE also announced that it will be providing grab and go meals for students on campus starting on Monday.