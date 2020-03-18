DOE employees to begin remote work March 19; schools to close March 30

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Education issued a press release stating that employees will begin remote work on March 19th, followed by school closures on March 30th. The press release in full is as follows:

“The Hawaii State Department of Education will close its offices except for essential functions effective Thursday, March 19. Schools will close March 30 following the extension of spring break. Employee return dates will be staggered. Students are anticipated to return to school April 7. HIDOE employees will be working remotely and those who need to perform duties at a campus or office during this period will be limited to those tasks before returning to their telework arrangement.



The Department will be meeting internally and with key stakeholders today to finalize logistics. Additional details will be made public at a press conference Thursday. Media requests for information and interviews will be declined until then.”