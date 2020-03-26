Do not flush wipes down the toilet, warns Maui County

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Maui reminds the public to not flush wipes down their toilet.

Their sewer systems are designed to handle only 3 things:

Human waste

Toilet paper

Used water

“We want to avoid any unnecessary sewer spills into our streets, communities and environment due to clogged sewer lines and pumps, as has happened across the United States and other countries,” said the county in a statement. “Please help us keep your sewer system up and running.”

The County is asking people to not flush any wipes, which include “flushable” wipes, baby wipes, cleaning wipes, bathroom hygiene or wet wipes.

They also add:

Kleenex

Paper Towels

Diapers

Cotton balls, swabs

Masks

Gloves

“All of these items should be placed in the trash. They do not degrade in the sewer system. They accumulate, mix with fats, oils and grease and form blockages that result in sewer spills. We encourage everyone to protect our wastewater infrastructure, our employees and our environment.”