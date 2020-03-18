DLNR announces closures of state facilities and parks

HONOLULU (KHON) — On March 17th, the Department of Land and Natural Resources announced wide-reaching closures of facilities and parks in order to adhere to government recommendations of social distancing.

DLNR Chair Suzanne Case said, “We intend to reopen parks and facilities as soon as the novel coronavirus is no longer a threat. These steps are being taken to protect all visitors and constituents, as well as our staff, while maintaining a high level of service.”

Closures are listed alphabetically by division or office and will be updated as necessary:

Bureau of Conveyances (BOC) – (808) 587-0147

The public reference room #123 in the Kalanimoku State Office Building will be closed starting Wed, 3/18/20 until further notice. Most, but not all, research normally done in this facility can be accomplished online: https://boc.ehawaii.gov/docsearch/search.html

The BOC recording office room #120 in the Kalanimoku State Office Building is continuing to conduct document recording. Electronic or mail-in recordings are strongly recommended: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/boc/e-recording/ or Bureau of Conveyances, P.O. Box 2867, Honolulu, HI 96803.

Commission on Water Resource Management (CWRM) – (808) 587-0214

The CWRM office, room 227, in the Kalanimoku State Office Building is closed to in-person access.

All permit applications accepted by mail or electronic transmission: dlnr.cwrm@hawaii.gov CWRM is not currently accepting hand-delivered applications.

Division of Aquatic Resources (DAR) – (808) 587-0100

All DAR offices across the state are closed to in-person access. People can apply for licenses, permits and registrations on the DAR website or by calling (808) 587-0100.

Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) – (808) 587-1966 https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dobor/

All DOBOR District and Harbor offices are closed to in-person access.

All public restrooms facilities within harbors are closed.

All existing and new Marine Event Permits involving more than 50 people are being cancelled.

Payments for slips, revocable permits & leases, vessel registrations & transfers should be submitted online or via mail: vessel.ehawaii.gov or DOBOR, 4 Sand Island Access Road, Honolulu, HI 96819

Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) – (808) 587-0066

All DOCARE offices statewide closed to in-person access. Anyone needing in-person services such as evidence releases or report copies should call DOCARE to make arrangements.

All in-person State Hunter Education classes are suspended. On-line courses continue, but in-person testing requirements are suspended. Replacement hunter education cards can be processed online. Hunter Education offices in Honolulu and Waimea are closed to in-person access.

DOCARE officers will be patrolling all closed facilities and enforcing these closures. Anyone caught in a closed area is subject to law enforcement actions including the possibility of citations and/or arrest.

Please report suspected resource violations to 643-DLNR (3567) or via the free DLNRTip app.

Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) – (808) 587-0166

DOFAW announces a 30-day pause for deer hunting season in the LānaʻiGame Management Area. Permits and reservations for deer hunts for March 21 st , 22 nd ,28 th , 29 th and April 4 th , 5 th , 11 th & 12 th have been cancelled. Efforts are underway to notify hunters impacted by this cancellation.

At this time, there are no additional closures of State Forest Reserves, Wildlife Sanctuaries, other Game Management Areas, Natural Area Reserves, or trails in the Nā Ala Hele Trails & Access Program. (Please note: Mānoa Falls and ‘Aihualama trails are currently closed due to unsafe and slippery conditions).

No new permits for Hawai‘i Island’s Waimanu campsites, Keanakolu cabins and Ainapo cabin will be issued. All existing permits are suspended and full refunds will be issued.

There are no restrictions on otherwise permitted activities, including public access, hunting and recreation.

All DOFAW offices statewide are closed to in-person access.

Hunting licenses are available at: https://hunting.ehawaii.gov

Camping permits are available at: https://camping.ehawaii.gov

Collection permits are available upon request at: dlnr.fw.oahubranch@hawaii.gov

Hiking permits for Lulumahu and Kuaokala trails are available at: https://trails.ehawaii.gov/camping/all,e-search.html#.

Poamoho hiking permits are available at: https://hawaiitrails.hawaii.gov/trails/#/trail/poamoho-trail–poamoho-hele-loa-access-on-line-permit/175

DLNR Main Office (Chair’s Office) – (808) 587-0400

Offices at 1151 Punchbowl Street, in the Kalanimoku State Office Building have limited in-person access.

Please call the number above or contact DLNR at dlnr@hawaii.gov

Engineering Division – (808) 587-0230

Engineering Division Office, Room 221, in the Kalanimoku State Office Building are closed to in-person access, except for deliveries and mail drop off/pick-up.

E-mail inquiries to dlnr.engr@hawaii.gov

Administrative Services Office (Fiscal Office) – (808) 587-0344

The office at 1151 Punchbowl Street, in the Kalanimoku State Office Building, is not accepting walk-in payments. Payments can be mailed to P.O. Box 621, Honolulu, HI 96809-0621.

State Historic Preservation Office (SHPD) – (808) 692-8015

SHPD Offices are closed to in-person access.

Communications, including formal project submittals must be sent electronically.

The SHPD Librarian and GIS Specialist will respond to requests for digital library and archival materials, and GIS data on a first-come, first-served basis.

To report the inadvertent discovery of a burial site, please call the number above.

Kaho‘olawe Island Reserve Commission (KIRC) – (808) 243-5020

KIRC’s Wailuku Office is closed to in-person access.

All Kaho‘olawe trolling permits will only be accepted by mail. Boat stickers and permits will be mailed to applicants.

Mail permit applications to: 811 Kolu St., Suite 201, Wailuku, HI 96793

The KIRC will be continuing recovery and restoration activities due to a recent wildfire on Kaho‘olawe, but work groups are being reduced in size.

Land Division – (808) 587-0419

All Land Division Offices statewide are closed to in-person access.

Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands (OCCL) – (808) 587-0377

OCCL Offices are closed to in-person access.

For information about Conservation District regulations and policies visit the OCCL webpage.

Applications and inquiries can be mailed to Office of Conservation & Coastal Lands, P.O. 621, Honolulu, HI 96809-0621.

Division of State Parks – (808) 587-0300

State Parks Offices statewide are closed to in-person access

Caretakers will continue to maintain, monitor and service parks during these closures.

Camping and pavilion use permits are suspended.

Vendors and concessions are being contacted with cease-of-operations instructions.

The following parks will be closed effective, March 18, 2020

Hawai‘i Island:

‘Akaka Falls State Park

Kekaha Kai State Park

Wailoa River State Recreation Area

Wailuku River State Park

Hāpuna Beach SRA

Kīholo State Park Reserve

Kaua‘i:

All State Parks, Recreational Piers, Wilderness Parks and Historic Parks

Maui:

Iao Valley State Monument

Wai’anapanapa State Park

Kaumahina State Wayside

Pua’a Ka’a State Wayside

Makena State Park

Polipoli State Recreational Area-cabin and tent camping

Molokai:

Pala’au State Park

Oahu:

All State Parks, Monuments, Waysides, Lookouts, Historical Sites and Recreation Areas