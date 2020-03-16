Diana Ross Hawaii concert dates cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii-based concert promoter, Rick Bartalini Presents, deeply regrets that Diana Ross’ Hawaii concert dates have been cancelled due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 virus. Ms. Ross was scheduled to perform May 9, 2020 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Arena and May 10 & 11, 2020 at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center (MACC).
Tickets purchased online through ticketmaster.com will be automatically refunded to the account holder’s credit card. For those who purchased their tickets in person:
- Blaisdell Box Office (May 9 performance)
Please visit the venue for refunds:
777 Ward Ave, Honolulu, Hawaii
Open Monday through Saturday, 9AM – 5PM (closed Sundays and holidays)
- MACC Box Office (May 10 & 11 performances)
Credit card purchases will be automatically refunded to the cardholder’s account. For refunds on cash purchases, please bring your ticket(s) to the MACC box office for a refund:
1 Cameron Way, Kahului, Hawaii
Open Tuesday through Saturday, 10AM – 6PM (closed Sundays, Mondays, and holidays)
Rick Bartalini released the following statement:
Live music and concerts have shaped my life both personally and professionally.
I believe in the power of music to heal and to bring communities together. Unfortunately, due to emerging and rapidly-changing developments in regards to the COVID-19 virus, our gathering together to celebrate music and make memories needs to be suspended for a period of time.
Municipalities around the world are banning large gatherings as a way to curb the spread of COVID-19. Concerts and sporting events are being cancelled or postponed on a global scale as health authorities struggle to manage the novel coronavirus.
The health and safety of the people of Hawaii are of my utmost concern. I have come to love my adopted state and I have great fondness for the people here. I am proud to call Hawaii my home. The Hawaii State Department of Public Health has not yet banned large gatherings or implemented other public restrictions due to the COVID-19 virus. However, it’s important to me that I proactively contribute to the solution.
To help slow down the progression of the coronavirus in our community, the Diana Ross concerts scheduled for May 2020 have been cancelled.
This is an uncertain time. There is much beyond our control, but we can always choose how to respond to events. When faced with such a choice, please keep thinking of our community as a whole. Always respond to each other with love and compassion. Now is the time for us to look out for each other.