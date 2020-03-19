Department of Health: There is no evidence of community spread in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON) — Two days ago, three additional cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Hawaii, one of which was considered to be Hawaii’s first case of community spread. The Department of Health has since stated that it was not community spread.

In a daily update today, the DOH addressed the two new positive cases, including a detail that all current coronavirus cases are considered travel related:

As of March 18, 2020, noon, there is a total of 16 confirmed or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Hawai‘i. New positive results were announced today for two O‘ahu residents who traveled outside Hawai‘i. The Department of Health (DOH) is monitoring these individuals and supervising their isolation as well as the self-quarantine of their family members. One of the O‘ahu cases announced this past Monday, March 16, was a Kualoa tour operator who had not traveled, but was exposed to travelers daily. Three family members from the individual’s household were tested with negative results. All cases who tested positive in Hawaiʻi are travel related. There is no evidence of community spread in Hawai‘i at this time. Department of Health COVID-19 Daily Update, March 18, 2020

Categorizing cases as either “travel related” or “community spread” changes what the CDC recommends for institutions and communities. For instance, here is the CDC decision tree for schools:

According to the decision tree, if there is no community spread, then schools are encouraged to do little other than take preventative measures. However, if community spread is minimal to moderate, schools should “implement social distancing strategies” and “coordinate with health officials.” If community spread is substantial, the CDC recommends schools should move toward extended dismissals.

There are currently 16 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hawaii, with 9 people under investigation with tests pending.