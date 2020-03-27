Department of Health seeking volunteers to work in call center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The State of Hawai’i Department of Health is in need of part-time and full-time volunteers to assist their call center. Volunteers will be answering calls from the general public concerning Covid-19.

They must be able to work at least three times a week. Volunteers will be trained, and there will be a general briefing each day. An informational nimbler will be provided for volunteers, as well as two nurses at the call center to answer medical questions. Volunteers should bring their own snacks and lunch.

Location

Kinau Hale, 1250 Punchbowl Street, Honolulu, Hi 96813.

Parking will be provided to the volunteers

Volunteer Hours (Mon-Fri, part-time or full-time)

7:45 a.m. to Noon

7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Noon to 4:30 p.m.

To volunteer, click here.