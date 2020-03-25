Department of Health says COVID-19 retest associated with death comes back negative

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health says an internal communication of a COVID-19 test at the Dept. of Health resulted in a report being misread and initiated a retest of samples today from an Oahu adult, who died on March 20th. Tuesday evening the second test came back negative for COVID-19.

DOH Director Dr. Bruce Anderson says our focus was to get information out in a timely manner. This is an unprecedented situation and we’re still developing best practices.

In a statement Anderson said, “I accept all responsibility for not verifying reporting procedures. We’re immediately instituting measures to ensure this doesn’t happen again. My condolences to the family and friends of the person who passed away and our apologies for any undue anxiety this caused.”