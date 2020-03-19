Daniel Dae Kim diagnosed with coronavirus, stresses appreciation for health care workers

PARK CITY, UT – JANUARY 26: Actor Daniel Dae Kim attends the “Blast Beat” dinner at Latinx House on January 26, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for The Latinx House)

Daniel Dae Kim announced in a video posted on Instagram that he was diagnosed with coronavirus on Wednesday.

He had been in New York filming a series, whose production was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Upon his return home to Hawaii, he started feeling scratchiness in his throat. He checked in with his doctor, self-isolated and got tested at a drive-thru Honolulu testing center.

Dae Kim used this video to encourage the public to remain vigilant about social distancing and to think of others who may be more vulnerable, stating that the virus does not discriminate and can infect anyone. He also thanked the health care workers who, not only helped him, but who continue to help the most vulnerable, stressing that those that helped him were “incredibly professional and kind.”

Dae Kim’s family, who he isolated himself from upon arriving home to Hawaii, all tested negative.