D. Otani Produce will sell an assortment of produce boxes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — D. Otani Produce will be selling an assortment of produce boxes on March 27 and on March 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Cash and carry pickup will be at their warehouse 1321 Hart Street, Honolulu, HI 96817 (off of Waiakamilo, one block mauka of Nimitz). Customers are instructed to drive to their loading dock.
Fruit Box – $20
- 4pc Orange
- 4pc Fuji Apples
- 1bn Banana
- 1bg Grapes
- 2 Papaya
- 1bskt Strawberries
- 1pc Pineapple
- 1pc Cantaloupe
- 1pc Honeydew
Veggie Box – $20
- 5pc Carrot
- 5pc Onions
- 1bn Celery
- 5 Potatoes
- 2pc Zucchini
- 2pc Yellow Squash
- 2pc Red Bell
- 2pc Yellow Bell
- 2pc Green Bell
- 1pc Cauliflower
- 5pc OG Tomato
Salad Box – $15
- 1pkg Romaine Heart 3ct
- 1bskt Cherry Heirloom Tomato
- 3pc Avocado
- 2pc Cucumbers
- 1bn Kale
- 1pc Red Beet
- 1pc Red Onion
Sold on the side
- 1-tray Eggs – $5
- 1bg Broccoli Florets -$5
- 1bg Cello Spinach – $5
- 10pc Avocado – $10
- 1bg Arcadian Harvest Salad – $5