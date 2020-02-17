Couple from Japan later diagnosed with coronavirus took Delta Airlines flight

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A couple from Japan who later tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) flew on a Delta Airlines flight when they left Oahu, according to the airlines.

Delta said that Flight 611 was from Honolulu to Nagoya on February 6, 2020.

The airline said that they’re working with public health officials, like the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local Japanese authorities.

The airline is also reaching out to passengers who may have flown on the same flight as the couple from Japan.

“We are aware of reports that two customers who are being treated for novel coronavirus (2019-nCOV) recently traveled together between Honolulu and Nagoya and we are communicating with the appropriate public health officials, including U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local Japanese authorities. The health and safety of our customers and crews is our top priority, and in cooperation with Japanese health officials, we are proactively reaching out to customers who were onboard that flight as well as taking the necessary steps to ensure the safety of our customers and crew.” HAWAIIAN AIRLINES

The couple, who are in their 60s, arrived in Hawaii on January 28, 2020, and left on February 7, according to the State Department of Health. They were on Maui from January 28 and left on February 3.

Officials confirmed that the husband first tested positive for the virus before the wife.

It was confirmed that he took Hawaiian Airlines flight HA265 from Kahului to Honolulu on February 3.

Hawaiian Airlines released the following statement:

Today the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) asked us for information regarding HA265 from Kahului to Honolulu on Feb. 3, 2020, which transported a Japanese visitor who had since become ill and, upon his return to Japan on another carrier later in the week, was diagnosed with COVID-19. We extend our sincere wishes for this gentlemen’s full recovery and are cooperating with public health agencies to support notification of passengers as they determine is necessary. We are also in the process of reaching out to crew and agents who supported this particular flight to make sure that they are healthy and supported.” HAWAIIAN AIRLINES

While on Oahu, the couple stayed at the Grand Waikikian by Hilton Grand Vacations. At the time, the husband began experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms without fever on February 3. The couple stayed on Oahu from February 3 to 7.

Shortly after returning home on February 8, he was hospitalized with a high fever. He was then diagnosed with pneumonia and ultimately tested positive for coronavirus.

The State DOH immediately began an investigation to identify possible close contacts and determine health risks.

Later, according to the Associated Press in Japan, NHK reports, the wife tested positive for coronavirus on February 15. She was taken to the hospital on February 13, where health officials ran tests on her.

Despite the ongoing fear of the outbreak, officials say that there are still no confirmed cases of the virus in the state of Hawaii.