Coronavirus: Facts, not Fear; Special airing on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

KHON2 News is dedicated to bringing you accurate facts about COVID-19. This Monday, we’re airing a televised forum “Coronavirus: Facts, not Fear,” moderated by anchor and investigative reporter Gina Mangieri.

The special report airs at Monday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m. on KHII and 9:30 p.m. on KHON2.

It features a panel of medical and travel experts to cover the current scope of the virus, precautions you can take, and those underway in the business and tourism sectors. Panelists include:

Lt. Gov. Josh Green: Physician and State of Hawaii’s COVID-19 coordinator

Dr. James Ireland: American Medical Response (AMR-Hawaii), former county EMS director

Mufi Hannemann: Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association president & CEO, former Honolulu mayor

Send us your questions or concerns on the “Report-It” feature, or on our Facebook page.