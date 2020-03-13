Consolidated Theatres to cut back sales to encourage social distancing

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Consolidated Theatres will not only increase the frequency and extent of cleaning practices, but it will also take steps to reduce seat occupancy in its auditoriums to encourage social distancing.

The company is working to reduce its on-sale seat count by 50% or more, both on its websites/mobile apps and at the theatre box office.

“While we encourage maintaining social distance in our auditoriums, we will not prevent families and friends from electing to sit next to each other,” the company said in a statement.

At the moment, the company intends to continue to honor its Free Drink Refill and Endless Popcorn programs (where applicable), but will provide a new cup/lid and popcorn bag when you are ready for a refill.

“We also urge guests not to reuse your cup/lid at our self-service soda machines. Our service associates are happy to assist in providing new cups/lids to guests who need them. We are encouraging our guests to use credit cards in theatre and to buy tickets online in advance to reduce the need to handle cash. We have a convenient app to facilitate these cashless transactions.”

If the major studios determine to postpone the release of certain movies, the company will be providing refunds.