Clinic takes safety measures to intake covid 19 patients

Doctors are still the first line of defense for people to get tested for Covid 19 and as they do, medical professionals have to take safety measures to prevent the disease from spreading.

The first room as patients walk into Doctors of Waikiki is now known as the isolation room. It has one way ventilation and anyone suspected for coronavirus will remain behind closed doors.

These are the safety measures Dr. Alan Wu and his team have to take to keep others safe.

“This is the area where we actually do the intake and process put them in a room that’s far away from the general public,” Wu said. “Each individual provider whether the nursing staff or the physician or the other providers who are seeing the patients are to have proper gowning what we call personal protective equipment on.”

Personal protective equipment that includes gloves and masks, so far their office tested one patient for Covid 19 with negative results.

While private labs now begin collecting test samples for coronavirus, Dr. Wu said it is still up to doctors to screen patients first, as not everyone is suitable for the test.

Wu said, “You would waste a lot of resources that is not needed if anybody who wants to get tested will go get tested, without any type of risk factor I think only people with valid reason should be tested.”

Wu said the criteria to be tested still include travel history to affected areas, as well as symptoms like fever, cough, shortness of breath and if that person has tested negative for influenza.