City will hold free COVID-19 screening Saturday in Kakaako

HONOLULU(KHON2)–Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announces free COVID-19 screening on Saturday, from 8 A.M. until 2 P.M. in Kaka’ako Gateway Park.

“The only way we’re going to get out of this and get to the other side is through testing,” Caldwell said.

The screening process will take place along Ilalo Street, which begins across from Ward Avenue and Ala Moana Blvd.

Deputy Director of Department of Transportation Services Jon Nouchi said that portions of Ilalo Street will be closed for the screening.

Nouchi advised people who do not want to be tested to avoid the area.

“For those intending to come in for the screening, we need everyone to enter from the intersection of Ward Avenue and Ala Moana Blvd.,” Nouchi explained.

He said from there you proceed down Ilalo Street to the pre-screening area in front of Kaka’ako Gateway Park.

You will be asked the following questions to see if you fit the criteria:

Do you have a dry cough, fever or upper respiratory symptoms?

And do you fall into any of the following categories?

Have you recently returned from a trip including neighbor island?

Do you work in the health care profession?

Do you work in the high traffic tourism industry?

Do you work in direct contact with waste management?

Do you work directly with homeless?

Are you a first responder?

Caldwell said that if you do not have symptoms and do not fall into any of these categories, you will not be tested.

If you do qualify, Nouchi said that you will be directed to turn left into Kaka’ako Gateway Park.

Dr. Scott Miscovich is a physician with Premier Medical Group one of the companies partnering with the city to do the free screening. He said people should be aware that the staff taking doing the screening will be wearing protecting gear.

“Once you get to the place where they are breaking that personal barrier, they will be in full protective gear, which looks like a space suit. The first stage you go through, you will have your temperature taken, and you will have a pulse oximeter put on your fingertip that will take your oxygen level and your pulse level,” Dr. Scott Miscovich explained.

Miscovich said they will take two swab samples, one in each nostril. He added that the swabbing shouldn’t hurt but it can be uncomfortable.

“After the test is taken, you’re going to self-quarantine yourself until the results get back to the doctor. And at that time they will tell you whether you tested positive or negative. I want to repeat, that is a condition to being tested,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell said it will take between three to five days to get the results back.

More than 1500 are expected to show up to be screened Saturday. Miscovich says 400 will likely fit the criteria to be tested.

“We’re going to do everything we can to service everyone,” Miscovich said.

He added that they do have plan to have additional drive- thru screenings in other neighbors around the state, and that they will likely do another screening in Honolulu sometime soon.