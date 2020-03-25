City suspends all in-person customer services

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city’s Department of Customer Services will suspend until further notice all in-person transactions beginning Wednesday, March 25.

This includes driver licensing, state identification cards, and dealer drop-off services.

This action is in direct response to the announcement today by the state Department of Transportation, which called for a suspension of all in-person transactions across the entire state. This action also complies with Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s Emergency Order No. 2020-02.

All appointments will be canceled and the focus of operations will shift to processing online and mail-in transactions. The city had previously suspended road tests for regular driver licenses and commercial driver licenses until April 30.

The city recently extended the expiration date of driver licenses and state identification cards by 90 days. The federal government announced the postponement of the Oct. 1, 2020 date for the star marking requirement, but has not yet identified a new date. With these measures in place, there is no urgency to renew licenses or state identification cards at this time.

The city offers and urges residents to take advantage of its online and off-site options for government services. A list of services can be viewed at https://www.honolulu.gov/cms-csd-menu/site-csd-sitearticles/38020-city-services-smart-options.html