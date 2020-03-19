City mandates all Oahu restaurants, bars and nightclubs to cease indoor service

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell ordered new closures due to the coronavirus.

KHON2 saw changes just walking into the press conference.

Every single journalist in their had their temperature checked before walking into the Mayor’s office.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced all city facilities including parks, golf courses and the Honolulu Zoo will be closed until April 30. But says core services like trash pick up water sewage will continue.

On the heels of the governor’s strong recommendation for all bars, nightclubs and restaurants to close, the mayor is issuing the same.

“After meeting with the council, and after much thought, as mayor of the City and County of Honolulu I’m going to be issuing a supplemental proclamation that is going to be requiring all restaurants, bars and nightclubs to close effective Friday, March 20 at 8:30 a.m. to indoor service,” said Caldwell. “Will allow takeout, will allow curbside. Will allow delivery. This is a strong action and it’s one I take with a lot of trepidation because I know it’s going to have a huge impact not on just owners of these restaurants but all the workers in these restaurants.”

In the press conference the mayor did call this action a mandate.

Honolulu’s police department says officers will let owners know of the state of emergency if they continue service. The statement also says “Anyone who refuses to comply could be warned, cited or, in rare cases, arrested. The penalty is up to a $2,000 fine and/or one year imprisonment.”