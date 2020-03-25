City implements changes for all day parking, contraflow and curbside restaurant pick up amid stay-at-home orders

HONOLULU(KHON2)–City officials rolled out a number of initiatives Tuesday regarding street parking, construction, contraflow on roadways and restaurant curb-side pick up. The efforts are being implemented in response to the stay-at-home order over COVID-19 according to Jon Nouchi, Deputy Director of the Department of Transportation Services.

“Our intent again is to make this as easy as possible. We recognize that people will be at home getting restless and sometimes having a good meal is going to be a great cure for that boredom,” Nouchi said.

Making curbside pick-up easier is key.

Nouchi said restaurants can register to pick up bags to use three metered stalls for pick up service

“These stalls are intended to allow customers to drive up to restaurants who may now have changed their business models from sit in and dine in and that they may now offer curbside and drive up and pick up.’

Temporary permits will also be handed out to registered food trucks,

“Food trucks and other businesses involved with the distribution of food may obtain a special usage permit which will be valid until April 30th, which will allow their vehicles to park without paying in city metered stalls. These vehicles may not park in stalls already bagged.”

Restaurant and food truck owners can register at Honolulu Hale between 2P.M. and 4P.M. starting Wednesday, March 25 through April 3. They will be closed on Thursday, March 26 for Kuhio Day Holiday.

“For restaurants it’s important to bring your restaurant name and your address to be issued the bag. And for the food truck, please bring a copy of your DOH annual permit and your business name and your license plate,” Nouchi said.

The city is also making changes along roadways, suspending contraflow operations on Kapiolani Blvd and Ward Avenue until April 30th due to minimal amount of cars on the roadway.

Parking restrictions will also be lifted on roads that normally restrict parking during peak traffic hours.

“DTS will allow parking in specific marked, no parking, tow away zone, peak hour only locations. What this will do is, it will allow residents to park all day throughout the peak hours,” Nouchi explained.

Those areas include:

South King Street between South Street and University Avenue.

South Beretania Street from University Avenue to Ward Avenue.

Wilder Avenue between Pensacola Street and Dole Street.

Date Street between Kapiolani Boulevard and Kapahulu Avenue.

Nouchi said construction projects will continue running through peak traffic hours. It’s an option they are taking advantage of with minimal cars on the road.

“We hope that we can use this time productively…to take this and squeeze whatever opportunity we can in terms of time and labor and availability for our construction efforts, whether they be private or public infrastructure. And that really is the genesis for our second initiative is to allow construction to continue during peak hours..”

Nouchi responded to concerns raised about a driver for TheBus who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“The person appeared to have contracted the virus from travel and did not ever return to work since contracting the virus.”

Mayor Kirk Caldwell said they may make additional changes and allowances in the weeks to come and that they are open to hearing any suggestions that will help make things easier for all of us.