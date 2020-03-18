City extends driver’s license, state id expiration dates

The city is extending the expiration date on driver’s licenses and state identification by 90 days.
That’s only if your card expires in march through June and goes into effect tomorrow.
Drivers 72-years-and older will be allowed to renew their two-year license by mail under certain circumstances.
