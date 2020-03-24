Charitable organization continue serving amid coronavirus pandemic

In moments when people are asked to stay home many others are part of the essential workforce, those who are still working are also part of organizations that provide food, shelter and other social services to the community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Salvation Army continues to distribute food to disadvantaged communities and they are expanding their role and becoming part of the emergency response in the state.

Lieutenant Jeff Walters said they are having to help people more than ever, especially when people are facing job losses.

Walters said, “We are serving the community and the need has grown exponentially, people need food and they need hygiene supplies and they are looking at the salvation army to help with that.”

Walters said they are activating full resources, The Salvation Army is working with the State of Hawaii Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters coalition to open-up services if needed.

Walters said, “Plans will be finalized in the coming weeks but some of the functions that our facilities could be used for are quarantine centers housing for the fragile individuals, food distribution centers, coronavirus testing and any other services that might be needed in the coming weeks.”

Part of their emergency response includes offering keiki care at the Kroc Center with preference given to first responders and essential personnel.

Also, during these times of uncertainty, the Hawaii Food Bank CEO, Ron Mizutani, assures they will continue to do their part to help.

Mizutani said, “Our food banks and network across the state is here and prepared and ready to serve and will continue to do so during this crisis as long as we need to and we know the needs are going to increase and we know the faces of hunger will change and include more people than ever before.”

While Lanakila Meals on Wheels works to feed over 1,200 Oahu home-bound seniors and people with disabilities through emergency packages to last 14 days.