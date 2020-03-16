Changes to the 2020 NFL Draft

The NFL logo NFL is on the goal post at Heinz Field before an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills, Dec. 15, 2019, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

The NFL just released the following statement on Twitter regarding the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

The player selection process will proceed on April 23-25 and be televised.

Public NFL Draft events in Las Vegas next month will not take place.