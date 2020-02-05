CDC confirms case of coronavirus in Wisconsin, adult man has history of traveling to Beijing

Wisconsin is the latest state to have a confirmed case of 2019 novel coronavirus. The case was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Wisconsin officials state that the patient is an adult with a history of travel to Beijing, China. The man was exposed to coronavirus while in China. He has been isolated at his home since his return to the U.S.

Wisconsin officials said the risk to the general public is low.

“DHS is operating with an abundance of caution and is working very closely with the local health department and UW Hospital and Clinics to ensure that this patient and any close contacts are closely monitored,” said State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers. “The risk of getting sick from 2019 novel coronavirus in Wisconsin is very low. We are responding aggressively to the situation and monitoring all developments. We are committed to keeping the public fully informed and will continue to provide updates as this situation unfolds.”